Crossroads of the West gear up for final gun show at Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR, Calif. — Crossroads of the West is set to hold its last gun show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend after the board of directors voted in September to reevaluate policies for gun shows on the property.

The decision came after several meetings on the issue and pleas from the public. The nine-member 22nd District Agricultural Association board of directors, which oversees all activities at the fairgrounds, voted 8-1 to halt the shows after the last one scheduled for December 7 and 8.

Some suggestions to a change in policy at the fairgrounds include an enhanced safety and security plan and even considering a ban on physical guns and ammunition at any future shows.

“It sounds like a nice, ‘here is our olive branch’, but it’s really nothing. It means we’re going to do whatever we can to make sure you can’t do your business model the way you normally operate,” said Tracy Olcott, president of Crossroads of the West.

Crossroads has been holding gun shows at the fairgrounds for the last 30 years, regularly five times a year.

The final show is set to have about 200 vendors, the vast majority being businesses local to the San Diego area.

“I think most of the vendors are anticipating a busier then normal weekend because of it being the last,” said Mark Carsey of Crusader Tactical.

Carsey also mentioned some concern that neighboring cities might consider putting an end to gun shows as well.

“They probably think that if this fairground can get away with doing this and survive, they’ll probably do it next year.”

Crossroads says it may be the end of the road in Del Mar, but there’s already been plenty of other interest.

“There are several cities in the county who have called us and welcomed us. We’ll be looking for those kind of cities that have the kind of people who attend gun shows,” said Olcott.

Olcott says the Crossroads shows typically brought the fairgrounds between $500,000 and $700,000 a year.

The board of directors is set to establish its new set of policies by December 2019.