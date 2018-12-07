Beach closure expands to include Silver Strand, Coronado

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health has expanded its shoreline closure at Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge to include Silver Strand and the Coronado shoreline.

The department issued the first closure Nov. 29 due to runoff from the Tijuana River that is contaminated with sewage, and continues to expand it due to this week’s rainfall. Officials say the closure will remain in effect until the water meets state health standards.

Residents can call the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission at 619-662-7600 for information on pollution in the Tijuana River.