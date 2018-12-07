4 businesses flooded after water main breaks

SAN DIEGO – A broken water main caused flooding at several businesses in the Morena-area Friday morning.
An 8-inch water main broke in the 4900 block of Naples Place early Friday, according to city water spokesman Arian Collins. Two dozen locations were without water service.
Furniture, computers, store merchandise and other items inside four businesses were damaged as a result of the flooding, a witness said.
Water service was expected to be restored by 7 p.m. Friday, Collins said.
The second storm to roll across the region in a week dropped rain and brought thunderstorms throughout San Diego County Thursday.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.