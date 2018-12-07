4 businesses flooded after water main breaks

SAN DIEGO – A broken water main caused flooding at several businesses in the Morena-area Friday morning.

An 8-inch water main broke in the 4900 block of Naples Place early Friday, according to city water spokesman Arian Collins. Two dozen locations were without water service.

Furniture, computers, store merchandise and other items inside four businesses were damaged as a result of the flooding, a witness said.

Water service was expected to be restored by 7 p.m. Friday, Collins said.

More from Kitchen Boutique. The city says about 24 customers are without water. 3 other businesses were flooded. Water is expected to be restored by 7pm. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/IqBqSTDXMc — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) December 7, 2018

This Kitchen Boutique flooded after a water main breaks near Morena Blvd and Dorcas St. The owner tells me she is heart broken. Damages- upwards of a Million. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/Dts4eX2kKk — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) December 7, 2018

The second storm to roll across the region in a week dropped rain and brought thunderstorms throughout San Diego County Thursday.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.