Steady rain, chance of thunderstorms forecast for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The second winter storm to roll across the region in a week dropped moderate rain throughout San Diego County Thursday morning and the storm is expected to bring a slight chance of thunderstorms in coastal areas, forecasters said.

The low-pressure atmospheric system sweeping through Southern California is expected to keep producing local showers through late Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash flood watch issued for all of San Diego County until Midnight. T-storms starting to develop which could produce flooding #SanDiegoWX pic.twitter.com/BHPrt09Hpp — Jason Handman (@handman) December 6, 2018

In a 24-hour period ending around 10 a.m., the storm had dropped .72 of an inch of rain in Fallbrook, .64 of an inch in Oceanside, .90 of an inch in Escondido, .98 of an inch in Ramona, .94 of an inch near the San Diego International Airport, .70 of an inch in La Mesa, .91 of an inch in Julian and .63 of an inch in San Ysidro, according to the NWS.

Before making its exit Thursday evening, the storm will drop up to an inch along the ocean shoreline, around three-quarters of an inch in the western valleys, up to one and one-quarter inch in the mountains and up to a half-inch in the deserts, forecasters said.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in coastal areas Thursday before the storm system moves northeast out of the region late Thursday evening, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.