Southwest plane rolls off runway while landing at Burbank in downpour

BURBANK, Calif. – A Southwest Airlines jetliner rolled off the end of a runway Thursday while landing at Hollywood Burbank Airport in heavy rain, officials said.

Flight 278, a Boeing 737-700 that originated in Oakland, came in for a landing shortly after 9 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration reported on Twitter. The plane rolled off the end of Runway 8 and came to a stop in an area designed to slow down planes that overshoot the runway. The accident happened during a heavy downpour, the Los Angeles Times reported.

#FAA Statement: Shortly after 9:05 a.m PT today, @SouthwestAir Flight 278 rolled off the end of Runway 8 while landing at @fly_BUR Airport in #Burbank, CA, and came to rest in the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS). This information is preliminary and may change. — The FAA (@FAANews) December 6, 2018

There were no reported injuries. The plane was carrying 112 passengers and five crew members, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said.

Helicopter video from KTLA showed the plane had left scars in tile at the end of the runway where it came to a stop. Firefighters were seen helping passengers off the plane and taking luggage out of the aircraft.

Upon initial assessment, all occupants on the aircraft are reporting no injuries and are currently being deplaned with the help of resources on scene. Any inquiries for passenger reunification should be directed to Southwest Airlines. — BurbankFire (@BurbankFire) December 6, 2018

One of the airport’s runways is closed but the airport is open, and all airlines are operational, according to the airport Twitter account.

Around the time of the incident, visibility in the airport dropped to 1 mile. The area had heavy rain -- up to a half inch in an hour at one point, and a flood advisory is in effect for Los Angeles County, where the airport is located, KTLA reported.