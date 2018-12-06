Threat to Scripps Ranch High School triggers lockdown

SAN DIEGO — Scripps Ranch High School was placed on lockdown Thursday after officials were told about a threat to campus.

The lockdown was reported at the school on Treena Street, near Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch, shortly before noon. San Diego Unified School District officials told FOX 5 that students were safe but the campus would remain on lockdown during an investigation.

Around 12:40 p.m., San Diego Unified said the lockdown was lifted and classes would resume as scheduled.

Administrators were asking parents not to come to campus and officials said they were not planning on dismissing students early. Police were on scene.

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted and classes are resuming as planned. https://t.co/6TFthUkoOt — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) December 6, 2018

Extra police patrols were also called to the campus in November and February after threats were made to the school.