Outages leave thousands without power across county

SAN DIEGO — Several thousand San Diego Gas and Electric customers were without power Thursday night due to outages across the county.

An outage near downtown San Diego affected more than 2,000 people in the following communities: Balboa Park, Golden Hill, Logan Heights, Mountain View and Lincoln Park.

Over 1,000 people were without power from Coronado south to the Tijuana River Valley, including Coronado Cays, North Island, 32nd Street Naval Station and Tijuana River Park.

The power was expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m.

Check the outage map here.