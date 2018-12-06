November voter turnout is county’s highest in a midterm election since 1982

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters Thursday announced the final, certified results of the Nov. 6 mid-term election, with voter turnout totaling 66.4 percent.

San Diego City Council District 8 ended up being one of the tightest races in the county. Vivian Moreno, a staffer for termed-out District 8 City Councilman David Alvarez, scraped past San Ysidro school board member Antonio Martinez by 549 votes. Moreno finished with 50.94 percent, Martinez at 49.06 percent.

The other City Council districts up for grabs, districts 2, 4 and 6, were all washes. Physician Jennifer Campbell beat incumbent Lorie Zapf in District 2 with just shy of 58 percent of the vote while Monica Montgomery finished with 57.74 percent of the vote over District 4 incumbent Myrtle Cole. District 6 incumbent Chris Cate bested Tommy Hough with 53.78 percent.

The three new City Council members and re-elected City Councilman Chris Cate will be sworn-in at 10 a.m. Dec. 10, with the 72nd City Council meeting for the first time later that day at 2 p.m.

City voters approved Measure G, the SDSU West initiative, with “yes” votes totaling 54.46 percent. Meanwhile, voters sank Measure E, the SoccerCity initiative, with more than 67 percent voting “no.”

Nathan Fletcher finished with a resounding 67.37-32.63 victory over Bonnie Dumanis in the race for the county Board of Supervisors’ District 4.

In District 5, Jim Desmond beat Michelle Gomez with 56.33 percent of the vote.

This year’s turnout is the highest the county has seen in a mid-term election since 1982, according to the Registrar of Voters office.

Voters turned out at 81.5 percent during the 2016 November election.