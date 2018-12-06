× Mudslide prompts closure of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. – A stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway has been shut down in both directions in Malibu due to a “large mudslide” that flooded the roadway as heavy rain pounded the area Thursday morning, KTLA reported.

Mud and debris started sliding onto the highway near Leo Carrillo State Beach shortly before 7:30 a.m., blocking all northbound lanes and some southbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A SigAlert was issued around 8:20 a.m., and all lanes of PCH were closed from Busch Drive to the Ventura County line.

It was not immediately known when the stretch of coastal highway would reopen, and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and utilize alternate roads to get to their destinations.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pacific Coast Highway (Route 1) is CLOSED in both directions from Busch Drive to the Los Angeles/Ventura County line due to mudslide, according to #CHP and multiple reports. Avoid the area and choose alternative routes. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/8rfh92Pbgg — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 6, 2018

The closure comes as the wet weather prompted the National Weather Service to extend the flash flood warning for the Woolsey Fire burn area, which extends into Malibu.

By 8:10 a.m., a third of an inch of rain had fallen in a 30-minute period in the Woolsey and Hill Fire burns area, forecasters reported.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for the Hill Fire burn area in Ventura County through 10:45 a.m.

The storm is expected to bring up to 2 inches of rain in the Los Angeles County foothill and mountain areas, according to the weather service.

Showers are expected to linger throughout the day.

#HappeningNow Due to the heavy rain and the #WoolseyFire, The following roads are heavily impacted with mud and debris in the city of #Malibu: PCH is “CLOSED” from Busch Dr to the Ventura County Line, Kanan Dume Rd, Deeker Canyon Rd, Topanga Canyon & Morning View Dr. @LHSLASD pic.twitter.com/v1oDvQ7PM6 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) December 6, 2018

