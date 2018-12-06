Heavy rain causes partial roof collapse at child care

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Heavy rain caused part of a roof to collapse at a child care center in Carlsbad Thursday afternoon.

The partial roof collapse happened around 4:30 p.m. at Homeroom Hourly Child Care at the North County Plaza Shopping Center. Although children, employees and even animals were inside the building at the time, no one was injured.

Everyone, including the pets, were evacuated. Those pets included a chinchilla, a snake, a scorpion, a tarantula, a leopard gecko, two toads, a tree frog, a bearded dragon and a lizard.

An employee of the business, which is locally owned and has been in the city for two years, told FOX 5 they don’t know when they will reopen.

Check out how high the water was flowing in the North County Plaza in #Carlsbad at one point this evening. @fox5sandiego #sandiegowx pic.twitter.com/QhEBlzqdsO — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) December 7, 2018

