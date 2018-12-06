Flooding traps people in cars, forces evacuations as thunderstorms pummel county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Thunderstorms brought heavy rain, thunder, lightning and flooding to San Diego County Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southwestern San Diego County until 9 p.m. Locations included Chula Vista, El Cajon, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Imperial Beach, Ramona, Coronado, Alpine and portions of the San Diego city limits, including Mission Valley.

Flash flood warning has been issued until 8:30pm including Chula Vista, San Diego, Santee, La Mesa. Rainfall rates have been 0.5"-1" per hour with strong storms moving through #SanDiegoWX pic.twitter.com/ReOrDVanaN — Jason Handman (@handman) December 7, 2018

Drivers tried to make their way through flooded roadways, particularly in the North County, where streets flooded in Oceanside and Escondido. Coronado Police warned that parts of Silver Strand Boulevard were flooding near Coronado Cays. Viewers told FOX 5 that parts of Barrio Logan were flooding as well.

Officials were rescuing drivers who got stuck in their cars on flooded streets across the county. The water rescues ranged from Pacific Highway and Laurel Street in the Embarcadero, where police shut down the intersection, to National City, where thirty people were forced from flooded units in an apartment complex on Delta Street near 43rd Street.

Here’s a car that went for it when some of the flooding in the North County Plaza was at its worst earlier. @fox5sandiego #sandiegowx #Carlsbad pic.twitter.com/wfX1RTF2tQ — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) December 7, 2018

