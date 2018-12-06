× Driver dies after crashing into tree

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on a San Marcos road, authorities said.

The car veered off North Twin Oaks Valley Road near East La Cienega Road and hit a tree around 5:30 a.m., according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department official.

At least one person was reported dead at the crash, Sheriff’s Lt. Karla Menzies said. No other details were released.

Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of North Twin Oaks Valley Road between Del Roy Drive and East La Cienega Road for the crash investigation and clean-up, Menzies said.