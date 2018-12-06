Body found in van of missing North County mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. - A body was found in a minivan belonging to a woman who was reported missing over the weekend, authorities said.

A team searching for 43-year-old Christie Donehue found her vehicle on at 19320 Lake Drive in Del Dios around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department official said a woman’s body was inside a vehicle with license plates that matched a missing person’s report.

The Donehue family told FOX 5 Sunday their mother went missing on Thursday, Nov. 29. Her son Michael said she was going to see a doctor in Oceanside but never returned. The family had posted "missing" flyers around to area.

Officials had yet to release the identity of the body.