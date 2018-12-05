× Target floods after delivery truck hits hydrant

SAN DIEGO – A delivery truck knocked off a hydrant and caused water to flood a Target store in La Mesa Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash happened at the loading dock of the Target store at Grossmont Center at 1:10 a.m.

Water flowed into the storage area and damages some boxes, according to Heartland Fire-Rescue Captain Sonny Saghera. Water did not get into the store.

Helix Water Department had the water shutoff in 10 minutes and pumped the water out of the area, Saghera said.

The store was open to customers.