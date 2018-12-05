Storm runoff warning can’t keep some surfers off the water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego County warned swimmers, surfers and other beachgoers to stay out of the water Wednesday as a rainstorm brought urban runoff and increased bacteria levels to ocean and bay waters.

"Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event," the county said in the General Rain Advisory notice.

Despite the warning, FOX 5 spoke with some surfers who said they couldn't help but head out on the water. "I just love being out here, being out here on the water. If you get sick, you get sick, but I'm doing what I love," one young man told FOX 5.

Officials closed the ocean shoreline of Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park as sewage-contaminated water flowed from the Tijuana River into the US. The closure affected beaches from the southern end of Seacoast Drive to the US-Mexico border.

Elsewhere, the county warned that swimming was not advised even where warning signs were not posted.

For updates on beach closure information, you can visit the county's website or call the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.