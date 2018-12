SAN DIEGO — A power outage left 2,000 San Diegans in the dark early Wednesday evening.

The widespread outage affected homes from Sorrento Valley to Scripps Ranch and started around 5 p.m. San Diego Gas & Electric said they hoped to return power by 8 p.m.

SDG&E is investigating the cause of the outage, which occurred as a rainstorm drenched the county.

You can track conditions on the utility’s live outage map.