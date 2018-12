SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl missing from Southeastern San Diego.

Kymilah Wolford was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday, November 30 inside her home in the Emerald Hills area.

She is 5-4″, weighs 170 pounds and has short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts should call SDPD at 619-531-2000.