Moderate quake rocks Mojave Desert near Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. – A moderate earthquake rattled the Mojave Desert Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, which registered a preliminary magnitude of 4.2, hit around 1:40 p.m. It was centered near Trona, approximately 21 miles east northeast of Ridgecrest and 57 miles north of Barstow, the USGS reported. The quake had a shallow depth of about 2.5 miles.

Weak to light shaking was felt throughout the area, including as far away as the Antelope Valley and Las Vegas, according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.