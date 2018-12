SAN DIEGO — A man armed with a handgun robbed an East County fast-food restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

The bandit pulled the firearm on an employee at the Jack-In-The-Box in the 7900 block of Broadway in Lemon Grove and demanded cash about 2 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

After the victim handed over about $150, the robber left the business and fled in an older-model light-colored Cadillac, Lt. Karla Menzies said.