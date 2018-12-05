Man attacked in the Midway District not expected to survive

SAN DIEGO — A man who was attacked in the Midway District Wednesday evening is not expected to survive his injuries, according to San Diego police.

Around 5 pm., police received a call about an assault in the 3900 block of Rosecrans Street near the Interstate 5 overpass, police said. Officers found a 57-year-old man with trauma to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital but is not expected to survive.

A witness said the victim was on the ground when he was hit with an object by his attacker. The assailant ran off and has not been found. The suspect was described as a black man in his 20s wearing a yellow poncho and blue jeans.

The victim has been identified but his name has not yet been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident should call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.