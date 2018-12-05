Gunmen rob Mission Valley jewelry store

SAN DIEGO — A pair of armed men robbed a jewelry store at Westfield Mission Valley Wednesday night, according to San Diego police.

At 7:12 p.m., two men carrying guns and crowbars entered the Jared store at 1025 Camino De La Reina. The men used crowbars to smash at least one display case in the store, which was open to customers at the time.

Authorities did not say what the men took or how many people were inside the store.

The men were last seen heading toward Mission Center Road.

No injuries were reported. Robbery detectives are investigating.