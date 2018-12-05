Camp Pendleton observes National Day of Mourning

SAN DIEGO – Camp Pendleton will be operating with limited support Wednesday in accordance to President Donald Trump’s executive order to observe a National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush.

Most federal employees, including service members at local military bases, will be excused from work.

Camp Pendleton officials said they’ll have “limited essential operations of the I Marine Expeditionary Force and Training Education Command entry-level schools.”

All five schools on base, which are managed by neighboring school districts, will be open during normal hours, according to Capt. Luke Weaver. All Marine Corps Community Services Child Development Centers and School-Aged Care programs will be closed.

Previously scheduled patient appointments and operating room cases will continue as normal at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton unless patients have been otherwise contacted; however, some departments may have special operating hours. Patients who believe they may be affected are advised to contact the hospital department in question.

Commissaries will operate normally.

All access gates will operate according to their typical schedules, but the Visitor’s Center, Pass and Identification Office, and other Provost Marshall’s Office Support Services will be closed.

For information about a service, people are urged to contact the relevant organization directly.