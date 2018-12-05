× Burglars target Antonio Gates’ home while kids were inside: report

LOS ANGELES – The home of Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates was burglarized while his children were inside, TMZ reported Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured multiple people climb the gate and walk around Gates’ San Fernando Valley home last weekend, TMZ reported. The thieves targeted the garage and walked away with undisclosed items from his high-end cars and a hoverboard belonging to his kids.

Gates’ family was home at the time of the burglary, but never made contact with the thieves, according to the report. Police were looking at the surveillance video and said the men may have cased the property.

Gates has played for the NFL since 2003. The future Hall of Famer played for the San Diego Chargers and relocated with the team when they moved to Los Angeles.