UCSD named among top teaching hospitals

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego’s Hillcrest medical center is one of the best teaching hospitals in the country, according to a compilation of top hospitals released Tuesday by a watchdog group.

The Leapfrog Group releases yearly lists of the general, children’s, rural and teaching hospitals it deems the best in the country. The hospitals in each category are not ranked and are honored based on whether they meet the organization’s annual methodology. Nine hospitals in California and hospitals in 16 states total are included in the list of the best teaching hospitals.

“We are deeply proud to be recognized by Leapfrog as part of an elite group of hospitals that meet the nation’s toughest standards for safety and quality,” said UCSD Health CEO Patty Maysent. “Hillcrest became home to UC San Diego’s first hospital more than 50 years ago. The campus represents our core mission of caring for the community and training the next generation of physicians.”

The Leapfrog Group examines hospital factors and best practices such as protecting patients from infections, the use of technology and proficiency of maternity care. UC San Diego received an A grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group.

“Leapfrog is proud to recognize the recipients of our most elite award for safety and quality,” said Leapfrog Group President and CEO Leah Binder. “We’re encouraged by the hard work of top hospitals, as well as all of the hospitals that compete for this award. Their transparency and determination delivers the best possible care in their communities.”

UCSD is currently in the process of upgrading the Hillcrest medical campus with a $20 million investment by the UC Board of Regents. According to Maysent, UCSD plans to add modernized outpatient facilities, multi-family housing, a wellness center and expanded cancer services.

“The future looks spectacular,” Maysent said.