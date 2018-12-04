Sleeping man rescued from burning car in East Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A sleeping man was rescued from a burning car in the East Village early Tuesday.

A San Diego police officer spotted the older model BMW on fire at 16th Avenue and K Street around 2 a.m. He found a man sleeping inside.

“[The man] appeared to be unaware of what happened. It took a little while to pull him out of the car, but eventually, we were able to pull him out and off to the side. He wasn’t burned," the officer said.

The uninjured man, believed to be drunk, was combative with officers, authorities said. He was taken to a detox facility, according to officers.

Officers attempted to use fire extinguishers until firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.