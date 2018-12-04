Several San Diego restaurants rank as nation’s ‘most scenic’ in 2018

SAN DIEGO — There is no shortage of restaurants that showcase the beauty of America’s Finest City.

For San Diegans, it is no surprise that numerous San Diego restaurants ranked in the nation’s top 100 most scenic restaurants in 2018, according to OpenTable.

From New York skyscrapers, to the beaches of Hawaii, these restaurants display what make their locations iconic.

Here are all the eateries in San Diego that made the list:

Cardiff-By-The-Sea

Pacific Coast Grill, 2526 South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff, CA

Coronado

II Fornaio, 1333 First Street, Coronado, CA 92118

Del Mar

Jake’s Del Mar, 1660 Coast Blvd, Del Mar, CA 92014

Downtown

Bertand at Mister A’s, 2550 Fifth Avenue, 12th Floor, San Diego, CA 92103

La Jolla

Duke’s La Jolla, 1216 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037

George’s Ocean Terrace, 1250 Prospect Street, La Jolla, CA 92037

The Marine Room, 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla, CA 92037

Midway District

Island Prime, 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

Tom Ham’s Lighthouse, 2150 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego, CA 92101

See what other restaurants made the cut in the top 100 most scenic restaurants across the US.