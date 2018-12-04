San Diegans prepare for rain

“My biggest concern is that we will have very significant issues related to the Tijuana River pollution," Aguirre said. "Every time it rains that river can flow up to to a billion gallons of water per day and with the forecast rainfall totals -- which is about an inch and a half to two inches -- that’s going to mean a lot of water coming down the watershed and impacting our shoreline, so it poses a significant health threat."

Aguirre's biggest piece of advice is that beachgoers stay out of the water for at least 72 hours after it rains. If you don't, she said, there are huge risks of becoming sick.

"Anything from gastrointestinal infections, eye infections, throat infections," Aguirre said. "We’ve had cases of people acquiring flesh-eating bacteria."