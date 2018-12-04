San Diegans prepare for rain

SAN DIEGO -- People across San Diego County are getting ready for Wednesday and Thursday's predicted rainfall.
According to meteorologists, some areas, including Imperial Beach, could see up to one to two inches of rain.
Paloma Aguirre, coastal and marine director for Wildcoast, said that is cause for concern.
“My biggest concern is that we will have very significant issues related to the Tijuana River pollution," Aguirre said. "Every time it rains that river can flow up to to a billion gallons of water per day and with the forecast rainfall totals -- which is about an inch and a half to two inches -- that’s going to mean a lot of water coming down the watershed and impacting our shoreline, so it poses a significant health threat."
Aguirre's biggest piece of advice is that beachgoers stay out of the water for at least 72 hours after it rains. If you don't, she said, there are huge risks of becoming sick.
"Anything from gastrointestinal infections, eye infections, throat infections," Aguirre said. "We’ve had cases of people acquiring flesh-eating bacteria."
Another concern is flooding. San Diego city workers said they have been preparing by placing "no parking" signs in low-lying areas and sweeping around drains and inlets to get rid of heavy debris buildups.
City officials said residents can help by sweeping things like trash and leaves away from storm drains and curb gutters, and keeping the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins.
Residents are also asked to slow down on the roads and never drive, ride or walk through flood waters.
City officials also remind everyone to report any hazards like downed power lines or trees and to call 911 in a life-threatening emergency.
Sandbags are available at the following recreation centers: Allied Gardens, City Heights, Golden Hill, Martin Luther King Jr., North Clairemont, Robb, Sandley, San Ysidro and Scripps Ranch.