Paul McCartney to rock Petco Park in June

SAN DIEGO – Paul McCartney will serenade San Diego with a return engagement at Petco Park next summer.

Rumors have swirled for several months that the former Beatles co-founder and veteran solo performer would add a San Diego date on his Freshen Up tour, but he made it officials with a news release on Tuesday.

McCartney will appear at Petco Park on June 22, 2019, according to the release. Tickets for the concert, his first in San Diego since a show at the same venue in 2014, go on sale on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. The Petco concert comes between his appearance in Arlington, Texas, on June 14 and a concert in Phoenix on June 26.

McCartney will end his U.S. tour on July 13 in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.