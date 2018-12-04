× New North County health center to offer mental health services

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A group of San Diego County representatives Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of the North Coastal Live Well Health Center, which will offer behavioral and mental health resources for residents in the county’s northern region.

The facility includes multiple mental health clinics and outpatient programs, a substance use and abuse recovery center and a resource center for local military members and veterans. A public health clinic is expected to open in spring 2019, according to the county.

“This building is not the bricks and mortar that make it pretty spectacular, and its LEED (certification) and all its accolades of energy efficiency,” said County Health and Human Services Agency Director Nick Macchione. “It’s what happens inside and with our community, restoring hope to the lives that need a little extra help.”

The North Coastal Mental Health Clinic and the Mariposa Clubhouse will offer counseling, case management, job training, outpatient care and rehabilitative services for adults with a serious mental illness. Both facilities will be managed by San Diego-based nonprofit Mental Health Systems Inc.

The Live Well Center’s Military and Veterans Resource Center will host multiple local organizations that will help veterans and active-duty military members obtain the resources and benefits they may need.

“This is a great day for military veterans and their families here in this community and throughout San Diego County,” said Office of Military and Veterans Affairs Director Wilfred Quintong. “The North Coastal (military and veteran resource center) will enable military veterans and their families to receive comprehensive benefits counseling, including disability claims, educational benefits, transition assistance, veteran survivor and burial benefits and a lot more under one roof.”