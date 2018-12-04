Meet your holiday shipping deadlines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Christmas is coming. Do you have gifts to ship?

Eva Jackson from the United States Postal Service helped explain the dos and don’ts of sending gifts in the mail.

When packing your gifts, select a sturdy box and add cushioning materials, such as bubble wrap, tissue paper -- even popcorn will do. Jackson said use shipping tape rather than masking or scotch tape.

Do not ship wine or perfumes due to the potential of being flammable, Jackson said. Planning on sending a picture frame? Take the glass out of the frame and pack it separately with extra cushion.

Before sending battery-powered toys, be sure to remove the batteries as they may accidentally turn the toy on and cause an issue during delivery.

Some lithium batteries can be shipped depending on how many and how they are being sent (air, ground, etc.), Jackson said. She suggested checking with a postal worker first.

USPS has a new informed delivery app for tracking mail and packages. App users can sign up for an email to be sent each morning with delivery statuses. Users can leave instructions to hold packages or specific details for where to drop them off.

Here are the 2018 USPS holiday shipping deadlines for expected delivery by December 25: