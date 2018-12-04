Masked gunmen rob cell phone store

SAN DIEGO — Two masked gunmen robbed a cell phone store in San Ysidro Tuesday afternoon, according to San Diego police.

At 12:42 p.m., two men wearing white masks used semi-automatic handguns to rob the T-Mobile store in the 4300 block of Camino De La Plaza, Sgt. T. Sullivan said. The men took multiple phones and drove off in a four-door car.

Officers believe the men drove to the 200 or 300 block of Sycamore Road, but were unable to locate them.

Robbery detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.