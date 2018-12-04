Man found dead near Coronado bike path identified

CORONADO, Calif. — A man found dead with suspicious injuries last week near a Coronado bike path was identified by police Tuesday as 47-year-old Adrian Zepeda, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Zepeda’s body was found by some pedestrians around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 26 in bushes near the bike path off northbound Silver Strand Boulevard near the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge, Coronado police spokeswoman Lea Corbin said.

Officers said Zepeda “sustained injuries to the upper body that were suspicious,” Corbin said last week.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, but had not returned any results to Coronado investigators as of Tuesday, Corbin said. The Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine the cause and manner of death.

32.637110 -117.142745