× Man dies weeks after brutal attack near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO – The man who was assaulted near Petco Park has died, police confirmed Tuesday.

Edward Leon Starland, 56, died Monday more than two weeks after a group of teenagers attacked him, San Diego police said.

SDPD officers went to the pedestrian bridge adjacent to Petco Park around 2 p.m. on November 18 after receiving a call about an unresponsive man. They found him in grave condition and took him to the hospital.

Witnesses told police the victim had been involved in an argument with a group of teenagers, who knocked him to the ground, homicide detectives said. The group began attacking him until witnesses yelled at them to get away.

The group ran away eastbound on Imperial Avenue. Several people were arrested in connection to the attack, police said.

Anyone with information about the attack was asked to call police at 619-531-2293. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.