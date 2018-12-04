El Cajon Police officer struck in morning hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — An officer with the El Cajon Police Department was struck in a hit-and-run collision in Vista Tuesday morning, said officials.

The accident happened on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at Gopher Canyon Road around 6:30 a.m.

The officer suffered minor injuries and continued to work, said California Highway Patrol.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male driver of a silver 2010-2012 Ford Fusion with paper plates reading “El General.” The driver continued to exit and reenter the freeway on the Southbound lanes of I-15 after fleeing the scene, said CHP.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more details become available.