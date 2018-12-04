East County families attend town hall to discuss school bullying

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- Parents gathered Tuesday night to ask that the Cajon Valley Union School District provide hate and bullying-free environments for their children.

The Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR) organized the forum at Ronald Reagan Community Community Center for parents demanding safer schools for their children.

The forum stems from a news conference nine months ago when a 13-year-old Syrian refugee described how she was a victim of bullying, hate and violence almost on a daily basis at Greenfield Middle School. The girl's parents said at the time that school administrators and the district ignored their complaints and concerns.

Mejgan Afshan with CAIR said since the student spoke out, 12 others have come forward with similar stories and yet, according to her, the district refuses act.

"It's absolutely getting worse, they haven't done anything and our requests have fallen on deaf ears," said Afshan.

No one from the district attended the forum or made themselves available to FOX 5 for comment. In the past, the district has said it does everything possible to provide a safe environment to children of all races and religions.