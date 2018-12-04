Del Mar leaders discuss protecting North Bluff Preserve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Del Mar city leaders discussed ways to regulate and protect the North Bluff Preserve Monday evening.

The city-owned preserve is next to an area of land that could be the site of a proposed resort.

City council leaders said their number one goal is to protect the preserve if any development happens. A power point was shown providing ways the city could take.

Mayor Dwight Worden wanted to make sure development does not prevent people from enjoying the preserve.

"I want the preserve experience to be protected from noise, light and visual pollution," said Worden.

Hershell Price attended the meeting and said protecting the preserve should be a priority.

"It's something that is very important to the people of Del Mar," said Price. “It’s a place you can go up there and relax. There’s not a lot of traffic. You can see to the ocean and up to La Jolla. It’s a peaceful park."

City leaders did not decide or vote on any regulations, but will continue the conversation at the next council meeting.