Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by truck in North County

VISTA, Calif. — A bicyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a pickup while riding on a street in Vista, authorities said Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue near the Shadowridge Plaza Shopping Center, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Mike Rand said.

The 20-year-old woman riding the bicycle was transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of several fractured bones, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Rand said.

The pickup driver remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies, Rand said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Rand said. The Vista sheriff’s traffic division was investigating.