Man in intersection seriously injured after being hit by car

SAN DIEGO — A 63-year-old man suffered major injuries when he was struck by a car at a Chollas Creek intersection, police said Tuesday.

It happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 54th Street and University Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 61-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Nissan sedan southbound in the right lane of 54th Street when she proceeded through the intersection on a green light and struck a 63-year-old man, who was in the roadway near the south end of the intersection, Buttle said.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with major injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

The Nissan driver remained at the scene and alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash, Buttle said.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department’s traffic division were investigating the crash.