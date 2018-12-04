2 in custody after shooting outside market

SAN DIEGO — A non-injury shooting outside a Stockton-area market Tuesday prompted an intensive police search that ended with a young man and a teenage boy in custody.

One of the two suspects allegedly fired four or five shots toward a man exiting the business in the 3300 block of Imperial Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m., then ran off with his cohort to the east, according to San Diego police.

Officers fanned out through the area and searched for the pair with help from personnel aboard a patrol helicopter, finding the suspects in the area of 35th Street and Webster Avenue within about an hour.

The unscathed victim positively identified the detainees, a 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, as the alleged assailants, Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said. Their names were not released.

The motive for the shooting was unclear, but gang unit detectives were called in to investigate, the sergeant said.