USPS to suspend mail delivery Wednesday due to National Day of Mourning

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery on Wednesday, December 5 due to President Donald Trump declaring it a national day of mourning in honor of George H.W. Bush.

“President Donald J. Trump has declared December 5 as a national day of mourning, calling on Americans to remember the vast contributions of former President George H.W. Bush. To honor the life and legacy of President Bush, the Postal Service will observe the national day of mourning,” according to USPS.com.

All USPS locations will be closed, regular mail will not be delivered and package delivery will be limited.