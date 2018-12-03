× Trial date set for indicted Congressman Duncan Hunter, wife

SAN DIEGO – A trial date was set for newly re-elected Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife, Margaret, who were indicted in August on charges they spent more than $250,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses.

A federal judge set the Hunter’s trial date for September 10, 2019. The date was selected due to the amount of paperwork the lawyers need to go through ahead of the trial.

Despite the federal charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and falsification of records, Hunter, a Republican from Alpine, beat Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar last month to hold onto to his seat in the 50th Congressional District.

Hunter, a 41-year-old former Marine first elected to Congress in 2008, succeeded his father, also named Duncan Hunter, who had represented the area in the House for nearly 30 years. The district includes much of the East County, as well as Fallbrook, San Marcos, Escondido and Valley Center.

At the last court hearing in September, attorneys for Duncan Hunter and his wife told Judge Thomas Whelan that the case was complex, but federal prosecutors said the case was a fairly straightforward.

The 60-count indictment alleges Hunter and his wife took money from campaign coffers as if they were personal bank accounts and falsified Federal Election Commission campaign finance reports to cover their tracks.

The indictment details scores of instances beginning in 2009 and continuing through 2016, in which the Hunters are accused of illegally using campaign money to pay for such things as family vacations to Italy, Hawaii and Boise, Idaho, school tuition, dental work, theater tickets and smaller purchases, including fast food, tequila shots, golf outings and video games.

Gregory Vega, the lead attorney for the lawmaker, has contended the charges are politically motivated.

Duncan Hunter has said that his wife handled his finances when he was in the military and that continued when he got into Congress. He has said he hasn’t done anything wrong and is looking forward to clearing his name at trial.