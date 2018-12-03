Trial begins for Yuma cop accused of sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Opening statements began Monday in the trial of a Yuma police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman in San Diego.

Jared Elkins, 34, is accused of raping a female relative during a stay at her home in Kensington last year. He is charged with nine felonies, including forcible rape. Other charges include rape of an intoxicated person, two counts each of forcible oral copulation and oral copulation of an intoxicated person, forcible sexual penetration and sexual penetration of an intoxicated person.

Elkins was arrested after police responded to an emergency call in the 4700 block of Marlborough Drive during the morning hours of Sept. 15, 2017. He was a seven-year veteran with the Yuma Police Department.

Elkins faces 16 years in prison if he's convicted.