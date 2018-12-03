Swastika painted on Poway home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- A hate crime investigation is underway after a swastika was spray painted on the side of a home in Poway just hours after the start of Hanukkah.

The vandalism was found shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday at a house on Ilene Street. Two people in dark clothing were seen leaving the area.

A resident said he believes the hate crime was in response to the Hanukkah-themed lights they had just put up. He said the incident won't stop his family from celebrating their beliefs.

"The lights stay up. We will not bend, we will not cower in fear, we will not give in. They're going to stay up and they're going to be there for everybody to see and enjoy."

To show support for the victims, community members gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday evening at the intersection of Poway and Community roads.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said no arrests have been made in the case.