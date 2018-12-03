× Person killed while walking near SR-54 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A pedestrian was struck and killed on state Route 54 in Chula Vista, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 10:21 p.m. Sunday, when a white Ford Explorer was returned to its owner in the 300 block of D Street, the California Highway Patrol said.

The pedestrian was located at 11:40 p.m. in the gore point of the westbound South Bay freeway at the southbound Interstate 805, the CHP said.

The medical examiner was called at 11:43 p.m. and one lane was shut down, the CHP said.