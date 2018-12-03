Man, woman arrested in Burger King burglary

SAN DIEGO — A man and a woman were arrested Monday on suspicion of breaking into a Burger King in City Heights, where they surrendered when officers spotted them leaving the back door of the eatery, police said.

Dispatchers received a call around 1:55 a.m. from an employee of a Burger King in the 4100 block of University Avenue reporting that two people were acting suspiciously near the back of the building, San Diego public- affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Officers responded to the area, spotted the pair exiting the back door of the eatery and took them into custody without incident, Hernandez said.

It was not immediately clear if the pair took anything while inside the eatery.

Nicolas Suter, 36, was booked into San Diego Central Jail and Stormey Vergonet, 36, was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility, each on suspicion of commercial burglary.

They were both being held in lieu of $25,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.