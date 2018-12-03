Drill could cause delays at Tecate Port of Entry Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection said an “operational readiness exercise” could cause minimal processing delays at the Tecate Port of Entry Tuesday morning.

The exercise is planned to begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately 10 minutes.

“CBP is continually assessing the capabilities of our facilities and has been making — and will continue to make — necessary preparations. Preparations include participating in operational readiness exercises and the mobilization of resources, as needed, to ensure the facilitation of lawful trade and travel.”