× Crews repair road after water main break in University City

SAN DIEGO – City crews were working to fix a water main that broke in University Heights early Monday morning.

Water was seen coming from the road in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue, near Florida and Alabama streets around 4 a.m.

The water was shut off and crews were seen repairing the 12-inch-diameter concrete water main and road around 6 a.m.

All but nine residents still had water service. No property was damaged, according to City of San Diego spokesman Arian Collins. The repairs are expected to be completed and water service restored by 6 p.m.

Drivers are being diverted away from the area.