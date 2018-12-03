× 6 homeless after mobile home fire in East County

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A fire damaged an East County mobile home Monday, leaving a family of six homeless.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Sweetwater Road.

Fire crews from the San Miguel Fire Department doused the blaze in less than 10 minutes. Investigators said the fire may have started in a rear bedroom, but the investigation was still in its early stages.

One adult, three teens and two children lived in the home.