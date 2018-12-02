Utah, Northwestern to play in the Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO — Two teams will be making their first-ever appearance in the Holiday Bowl this month, it was announced Sunday.

The University of Utah (No. 17) and Northwestern University (No.22) will face each other on the gridiron for the 41st annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

Utah won the Pac-12 South Division and went 9-4 in the regular season. Their season also included a win against the 14th-ranked Stanford. However, the came up short against Washington Friday in the Pac-12 Conference title game.

As for Northwestern, the Big Ten West Division champions finished the regular season 8-5 and beat numerous teams ranked in the top 25 including Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

Northwestern lost to Ohio State, in the Big Ten Conference title game Saturday night in a game it trailed 31-24 early in the fourth quarter.

The Holiday Bowl has been played annually since 1978.

The Holiday Bowl has matched teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten Conference since 2014.

The game is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. at Mission Valley’s SDCCU Stadium.

The Holiday Bowl will also be televised nationally on FS1.