Murdered El Cajon teen’s family helps victims of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The family of a murdered El Cajon teen is honoring her memory by helping victims of domestic violence.

Nineteen-year-old Kiera Bergman was found dead near an Arizona highway outside Phoenix in September.

Her former boyfriend, 23-year-old Jon Christopher Clark, is on trial for her murder. Clark has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Bergman's death.

In honor of Kiera, her family is collecting donations for Becky's House and Crisis House in El Cajon. Both organizations provide emergency shelters for victims of domestic violence. Crisis House also does homeless outreach.

Bergman, a cosmetology student, was passionate about helping the homeless, according to her mother, Kiersten Bragg.

"She wanted to, at least once a month, go to parks or somewhere and do free hair cuts," Bragg said. "So it’s always been something on her heart."

Bragg describes Clark as "controlling," saying that at one point she could only communicate with her daughter through Facebook. A friend of her daughter later reported seeing bruises on Kiera, Bragg said.

“I wish that I knew what she was going through so that I could have helped her," Bragg said. "It was really hard as her mom to hear that my daughter was going through those things. I prayed that she would have reached out to me because we would have gotten her out of that."

Bragg collected donated items at Harry Griffen Park in La Mesa, including diapers, toiletries, blankets and socks. She also created an Amazon wishlist so people can donate items online.

“Even if we help one person out there that’s going through this, to keep them from having the outcome that she had -- that’s my goal right now," Bragg said.